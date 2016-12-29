Search

Taylor-made victory at Christmas Morning Run

Runners head off at the start of the annual Christmas Morning Run from St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Picture submitted

The annual Warwick Christmas Morning Run had a new registration point at the Roebuck pub in Smith Street and again proved popular with close to 50 runners taking advantage of favourable weather conditions to take on a 3.4-mile course around St Nicholas Park.

Spa Striders’ Steven Taylor was first home, completing the four-lap course in 19min 56sec.

He was followed by Matt Butler (Leamington C & AC) in 21:04 and Richard Steel (Kenilworth Runners) in 21:25.

The first lady was Myshola Kirkham (Coventry Godiva) in 12th place overall in 23:00.

The prize to the first non club runner went to Paul Rutter who was fifth in 21:37.

Selected others: 6, Brian Miller (Leamington C&AC, 21.55); 7, Rob Mantel (Spa Striders, 22:17); 11, Dave Potter (Leamington C&AC, 22:53); 14, Juzar Kandol (Leamington C&AC, 23:25); 17, Stan Alexander (Kenilworth Runners, 24:07); 20, Christopher Lyons (Kenilworth Runners, 25:44); 21, Mike Scandrett (Kenilworth Runners, 25:45); 27, Pavan Ayyalasomayajula (Kenilworth Runners, 26:11); 30, Amanda Wiggins (Spa Striders, 27:51); 31, Barbara Gunter (Unattached, 28:37); 32, Caroline Whithouse (Spa Striders, 28:40); 33, Sheela Hobden (Kenilworth Runners, 29:04); 34, Clare Westcope (Spa Striders, 29:11); 35, Tom Dable (Kenilworth Runners, 29:25); 39, Pauline Dable (Kenilworth Runners, 30:18); 40, Ann Grimshaw (Regency Runners, 30:35); 41, Ivor Westmore (Spa Striders, 30:35); 45, Rachel Alexander (Arthurs Allsorts, 34:53).

Meanwhile, Kenilworth Runners’ Wayne Briggs ran well in the third race of the Ilmington 10k winter series on Tuesday, finishing sixth in a time of 39:15, his fastest time on the course.

The race was won by Stratford AC’s Richard Shepherd in 35:27, with McCarkiss Endurance Project’s Rich Simkiss fully two minutes back in second.

Selected others: (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 12, Simon Corley (42:00); 21, Clive Pearce (44:20); 55, Christopher Lyons (48:29); 62, Faye Barr (Leamington C&AC, 49:00); 65, Duncan Loveday (Leamington C&AC, 49:16); 120, Wendy Woodhouse (Leamington C&AC, 56:21). 134, Tom Dable (58:43); 137, Pauline Dable (59:11).

More than 500 runners turned up for the 300th Leamington parkrun on Saturday, with Leamington C&AC’s Susie Tawney running a dog-assisted 17:00 to cross the line first ahead of Lewis Fagge (17:37) and George Loveday (18:03).