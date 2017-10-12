Vermeulen dots down four times in OLs Ladies romp

Old Leamingtonians Ladies bounced back from their 31-12 defeat at the hands of Wymondham Wasps the previous week to comprehensively beat visitors Shelford.

The hosts started strongly, scoring a try six minutes into the game, winger Liz Kennedy picking up a hastily kicked clearance and scorching past the scattered defence to score in the corner.

Old Leamingtonians added their second soon after with centre Hannah Trenholm smashing through Shelford’s defensive line to touch down.

The home forwards then made the most of their opportunity to shine as OLs again made the visitors pay for a poor kick out of their 22. This time hooker Carrie Steadman was the recipient and she ploughed over the line for a try converted by fly-half Vicky Stokes.

Twenty-five minutes in and Stokes was again successful after captain Jen Vermeulen, playing in the centres, broke the line and placed the ball under the posts.

A quick ball out of a solid scrum then found its way to Vermeulen who evaded Shelford’s defence for her second try of the match, again conversion by Stokes.

Number eight Kyra Gleeson rounded off the first-half scoring with a try to take the hosts out to 36-0 at the break.

Old Leamingtonians remained on the front foot after the restart with scrum-half Ffion Davies taking a quick ball from a ruck and exploiting gaps in Shelford’s line to score OLs’ seventh try.

Trenholm then scored her second try of the match after an astute pass from fellow centre Vermeulen.

Not to be outdone by the backs, Gleeson produced a cute inside pass to second-row Mikala Raines who powered through to score OLs’ ninth try of the afternoon.

Stokes and Vermeulen went on to score two more tries each before Shelford scored a consolation try in the corner.

OLs’ back of the match award went to Hannah Trenholm, with Raines picking up the forwards’ accolade.