Touch of class from Davis inspires Wellesbourne

Claire Davis was named player of the tournament after her hat-trick helped Wellesbourne Ladies win the third tournament of the 2017 North East Midlands Touch League at Newbold-on-Avon RFC.

Wellesbourne made a solid start with two tries from Natasha Rose and one from Catriona Rollason giving them a 3-1 win over current league leaders Camp Hill.

The ladies found themselves trailing 1-0 at half-time to a pacy Old Laurentians side but were transformed in the second half as tries from captain Becky Hart and vice-captain Rose gave them another win.

Hart doubled her tally in the following game against Berkswell and Balsall, with Rollason and Cathy Young also crossing to give them a 3-0 success.

Wellesbourne secured pole position in their group when they overwhelmed league newcomers Pinley 6-0 courtesy of a hat-trick from Hart, two from Davis and a Rollason touchdown.

The victory earned them a place in the final where they came up against 2016 league champions Stratford.

Wellesbourne made a storming start with Davis crossing soon after kick-off.

However, a quick response from Stratford levelled the scores.

A determined Davis scored her second try of the game only for Stratford to hit back and make it 2-2.

Both sides pressed for the victory and it was the excellent Davis who settled the game, diving over for her hat-trick try.

n Wellesbourne train every Thursday (7pm to 9pm) at the Home Guard Club, Tiddington and welcome new players of any ability, aged 13 and up.