Prolific James inspires Old Leamingtonians’ rout

Old Leamingtonians moved up to third in the table after committed forward play and free-flowing running from the backs set up a convincing bonus-point win.

After only five minutes play, mostly in the Old Wheats half of the field, the ball was quickly fed out to winger Liam Wellings who crossed for the first of his two tries.

The conversion was missed but the hosts again took control of play from the kick-off and following good forward drives deep in the visitors’ 22, back-row Tom Smith picked up and drove through the disrupted defence to touch down for a try converted by Bradley James.

The game continued in the same vein as OLs dominated in both the forwards and three-quarters, adding three more first-half tries.

The first from stand-off James was followed by Wellings’ seventh in three games, the winger chasing down a well-judged kick ahead and outpacing the retreating defence to touch down. James added the conversion.

The fifth try of the half went to Tom Eales. Following good forward possession and quick ball from scrum-half Toby Lord, the ball was shipped to Eales in the centre who drew his opposite number, kicked ahead and collected in space to cross.

Despite the try going unconverted, the hosts had opened up a commanding 29-0 interval lead.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first with Old Leamingtonians dominating.

Time and again the home forwards outrucked and outdrove the opposition to gain control and it was only a combination of a slippery ball and some over-anxious passing in the three-quarters that frustrated a number of good scoring chances.

As it was, James scored his second courtesy of a 30-metre burst following a good spell of possession.

Following further strong pressure from the OLs forwards, club captain and hooker Reece Jones burst through the Old Wheats defences to score the final try, with James’ conversion wrapping up the scoring.