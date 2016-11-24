Kenilworth remain rooted to bottom as Philo makes a triumphant return

Kenilworth RFC suffered another defeat on Saturday with visitors Hereford securing a 27-15 victory on a chilly afternoon at Glasshouse Lane, writes Sophie Freestone.

These two sides last met at Glasshouse Lane in April when Kenilworth secured a 16-5 victory.

That match was marred by a serious injury to Hereford centre Mark Philo who broke his tibia and fibula and dislocated his ankle.

However, he has made a superb recovery and returned to Kenilworth on Saturday to help his side to victory.

With just six minutes on the clock, Hereford gave themselves a five-point lead through Callum Duncan who squeezed into the right corner for the first try of the afternoon.

The remainder of the opening quarter was largely dominated by Kenilworth who were determined to get their season back on track against their mid-table visitors.

Their period of dominance was rewarded with 18 minutes gone when full-back Josh Hickman was on hand to finish a flowing move to take him past the 500-point mark for the Glasshouse Lane outfit.

His conversion sailed through the uprights to nudge his side into a two-point lead.

Hereford responded well and regained the lead just six minutes later courtesy of a try in the left corner for Lewis Jordan.

The conversion was once again wide of mark.

In the 35th minute, Kenilworth won a scrum against the head to give them a superb attacking platform in the Hereford half. They made the most of their opportunity when flanker Mikkel Andresen latched on to a pass on the wing to score his side’s second try of the match.

Hickman’s conversion sailed just wide of the uprights to leave Kenilworth with a slender two-point advantage.

Hereford had the final say of the half with a converted try in the dying seconds from Ben Osbourne sending them into the break 17-12 up.

It took 18 minutes for the first points of the second half to be scored, with Hickman slotting over a penalty from in front of the posts to close the gap to just two.

Hereford cancelled out his penalty two minutes later, however.

With ten minutes on the clock, an impressive driving maul from the Hereford pack allowed them to power over to secure the try bonus point.

Luke Fisher’s try was successfully converted by Dean Powell to give his side a 12-point cushion that they held on to until the final whistle.