Patient half-century from Leamington skipper Hopkins is in vain at Himley

Leamington are still awaiting their first league win of the season after falling to a disappointing defeat at Himley on Saturday.

Batting first having lost the toss, Leamington could only muster 146 all out in less than 43 overs.

Adam Finch put Himley in charge by dismissing openers Steve Dyer and Nathan Hooker and they maintained their control throughout despite a patient 54 from Lee Hopkins.

The Leamington skipper became the first of three victims for Elliot Hopkin, who made inroads into the lower order.

A typical knock from last-man Neil Smith (22) lifted Leamington to their below-par total.

Himley captain Greg Wright made 25 and middle-order batters Chris Boroughs and Nipun Karunanayake both fell to Nabel Asghar just shy of half-centuries as Himley coasted to a six-wicket win.

In contrast, Leamington 2nds had an ultimately comfortable win at home to Himley.

From a precarious 65 for six, Mohammed Dogar joined Jimbo Williams to turn the game in the Spa side’s favour.

The tea break arrived with Leamington having posted 222, with Williams undefeated on a fine 86 despite the excesses of Claverdon RFC’s club dinner the night before.

Leamington opened with new recruit Joe Midgley and Lee Credgington who bowled without luck as Himley patiently moved to 90 without loss.

However, Tim Smedley took the ball and his left-arm swing gained three victims as Himley folded, with Dogar also claiming three victims as Leamington dismissed their opponents for 156.

Leamington 3rds fell to a narrow three-wicket defeat at home to Catherine-de-Barnes.

The home team mustered 169 on a testing strip but it was not quite enough as Catney, aided by a succession of extras, reached 172 for seven in the final over.

In the reverse fixture, Catney 2nds eased to a 19-run win at home to Leamington 4ths.

After a slow start, Catney accelerated to 176 for nine on a slow wicket.

Only captain Jocky Wilson made a fist of the response but his best efforts could only see Leamington to 157 for nine in reply.

Max Kenny’s fine all-round performance helped Leamington to victory at Standard last Sunday.

The former Matabeleland star struck an unbeaten 101 off 73 balls as he found the boundary with ease.

He received good support from Nick Couzens (50), Matt Payne (30) and Paul Bennett (36 not out) as Leamington posted 240 for five.

Standard got off to a good response but regular wickets from Oliver Horswill (3-50), to go with an excellent run out, and Kenny (3-21) kept the game in the balance.

Kenny then took an audacious catch off the bowling of Payne (1-24) in the latter stages and a tight final over from Jon Wigley, pictured, was enough to see Leamington to victory by four runs.