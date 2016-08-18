Midlands title puts Clinton in good spirits ahead of National 10

Mike Vaughan Cycles rider Matt Clinton retained the Midland Time Trial Championships at Wolvey, Warwickshire, in an event promoted by Aerocoach.

Last raced by Clinton in the 2015 National 10-mile TT Championships, where he placed second, the straight-out-and-back course is known to be tough and slow.

However, still conditions and a fine afternoon saw Clinton finish at just under 30mph in 20min 2sec.

The time was nearly 20 seconds down on his Nationals clocking but it would put him 12 seconds clear of Jonathan Wears, while Dean Robson would finish another 12 seconds back in third.

More importantly, as he prepares for this weekend’s National 10 Championships in Suffolk, it was the Kenilworth rider’s best power output this season on his Trek Speed Concept.

He said: “I was a little disappointed to not go under 20 minutes. However, very few people have done that and I’m pleased with my form before next weekend’s National 10.

“The 10 course is also out-and-back, but looking at the profile, there’s not one bit of flat road - hopefully that should suit me.

“The course record is 21:33. That’s putting it into perspective, being nearly two minutes slower than Wolvey, which no-one considers quick.”