Northwood inducted into Blind Cricket Hall of Fame

Miles Northwood from Wellesbourne was inducted into the Blind Cricket Hall of Fame at Blind Cricket England & Wales’ T20 Cup Finals day at Wolverhampton Cricket Club.

Northwood, a community fundraising development officer at Guide Dogs for the Blind in Leamington, is a former England International Blind Cricketer who was directly responsible for organising a number of England’s international series in the mid 2000s through his role as international director for British Blind Sport’s Cricket section and later for Blind Cricket England & Wales (BCEW).

Totally blind himself, Northwood won a number of domestic trophies during a nomadic playing career for White Rose, Eastern Vipers and most recently Sussex Sharks for whom he won both the BCEW National League and BBS Cup.

BCEW vice-chairman, business and competitions director Dave Gavrilovic commented: “Miles has had a superb playing career as a genuine all-rounder capable of big scores with the bat, wickets with the ball and he took some quality catches too.

“As international director he managed to secure venues like Sussex’s County Ground in Hove and Worcestershire’s New Road Ground for England matches.

“Miles is a very worthy inductee into our Hall of Fame.”

Warwickshire Bears, captained by Leamington’s Justin Hollingsworth, retained the T20 Cup, seeing off surprise finalists Cheshire Cobras by eight wickets in the showpiece.

Hollingsworth won partially sighted cricketer of the day after scoring 49 in the final and 162 in the semi-final win over Lancashire Lions.