Your chance to be part of Warwick record attempt

Warwick Hockey Club are appealing for players young and old to help them break a world record for the most players in a hockey exhibition match.

The current record stands at 307, which was set by Chelmsford Hockey Club last weekend.

However, Warwick are aiming to attract more than 360 players down to the game which takes place at Warwick School’s King’s High pitch on Saturday September 16.

Long-serving Warwick Hocky Club player and fixture secretary Steve Chidlow, who will be taking part in the attempt, said participants can look forward to being involved in something truly unique.

“It’s an event to promote hockey in Warwickshire, particularly in Warwick and build an awareness of the sport,” said Chidlow when asked what the motivation for the game was.

“With 360 people throughout the day it’s going to be mayhem and chaos.

“And where else would you get the chance to break a world record?”

The action starts at 11am and is expected to run through until 6pm with players allocated time slots which will allow them to compete against players of a similar age. They will also receive a playing shirt with their own individual number.

England Hockey medallist Anna Toman will be joining the record attempt in the afternoon, while as part of the club’s open day there will be a mixed hockey tournament, fun activities and food and drink.

To sign up for the event, simply go to the Warwick Hockey Club website: www.warwickhockey.co.uk

It is a stipulation of the rules that everyone pre-registers before the day.