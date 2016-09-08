World’s best head to Leamington

Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club is opening its new squash court on Saturday with a day of celebration, culminating in an exhibition match featuring some of the world’s best players.

World number one Mohamed Elshorbagy and former world number one James Willstrop will be joined by Australia’s top-ranked player Cameron Pilley, women’s world number two Laura Massaro, world number 12 Sarah-Jane Perry and Welsh number one Tesni Evans.

The day will include a team tournament for members, using the new court for the first time and playing for the chance to take on the professionals in a final match.

Squash chairman Ming Lee said: “As sport becomes more and more commercial it’s refreshing that squash players at the very top of the game are willing come to Leamington to support a grass-roots club like ours.

“The opening day will be fantastic, but more importantly the new court will enable us to extend our excellent coaching and community outreach activities, social sports programmes and competitive teams.

“My aim is to build a lasting squash club community which encourages local people to play and enjoy the game.”

Leamington Squash club has grown membership from 325 to 500 in the past three years. To maintain the momentum the club was awarded £75,000 of National Lottery funding by Sport England and £30,000 by England Squash to help finance another state-of-the-art squash court and upgrade the existing courts.

The new court will bring the total to six alongside its 12 tennis courts, making it one of the leading volunteer-run member’s racket sport clubs in the West Midlands.