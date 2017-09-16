Wingrove wins over her parents and then wins the day at South West Champs

When six-year-old Ila Wingrove from Southam won a Working Hunter Championship at Hanbury County Show in July her pony Milford Fare Honeybee qualified to compete at the South West Pony Association (SWPA) Championship in Chepstow, Wales.

Ila’s parents initially put the qualification card to one side, dismissing it as far too big an occasion for their daughter to take part in at a very young age.

However, as the finals grew closer, the duo were still going very well at local competitions and Ila begged her parents to let her go to Wales as she was excited to go on an adventure over the Seven Bridge and stay away for four days.

Her parents gave in and decided to go for the experience, not for one minute thinking Ila would be competitive in the finals.

However, Ila and Honey jumped four faultless rounds over the four days and showed fantastic flat work skills in their show to not only claim the Mini Working Hunter title but the crown of SWPA Supreme Working Hunter Champions for 2017.