Williams’ World Championship adventure ends in quarter-finals

Lewis Williams missed out on a guaranteed medal at the AIBA World Youth Championships after a split decision defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan’s Shokhruz Rakhimov in the 91kg quarter-finals.

Williams had already beaten Turkey’s Marat Aydin and Australian Damien Vaughan to reach the last eight but found himself outmuscled in the final round by the Asian Confederation Youth Boxing silver medallist, who got the nod from four of the five judges.

Williams had wobbled Rakhimov in the first round before the bout descended into a scrappy affair and coach Edwin Cleary said the teenager can be proud of his achievement.

“It is a fantastic achievement for any boxer to reach a world championship,” said Cleary.

“He can come back with his head held high.”

Meanwhile, fellow Cleary’s boxer Danny Quartermaine suffered a shock defeat in his opening NABGC Boxing Championships encounter against One Nation’s Arif Khan.

The boxers clashed heads in the opening exchange resulting in swelling above Quartermaine’s eye which hampered him for the remainder of the bout. The docking of two points for holding only served to show it was not going to be Quartermaine’s day.

“It was a bad day at the office,” said Cleary. “Everything that could go wrong, did.”