Williams has Gold-en ambition after earning Great Britain spot

He may not know quite when it is, but that has not stopped Cleary’s boxer Lewis Williams dreaming of an appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 18-year-old was last week confirmed as a member of the GB Boxing Podium Potential squad which gives him three months to impress the Great Britain coaches with a view to remaining part of the GB World Class Programme as it targets Tokyo 2020.

However, for Williams, the Gold Coast in 2018 is his primary aim as he looks to unseat 91kg rival and current GB podium boxer Cheavon Clarke.

“The closest is the Gold Coast for the Commonwealths whenever that is,” said Williams. “The aim is to get picked over a podium boxer as the contracts unfold and try and prove I can compete at the top level.”

He added: “I’ve got my foot in the door and now I need to keep going through the ranks. I’ll keep working and keep my feet on the ground and stay focused.

“But if I lose my A game there will always be someone to come and take my place.”

Williams has come through the ranks at Cleary’s, having started out with skills bouts and moved through to box for his country in the World Youth Championships.

However, despite catching the eye of the Great Britain selectors, team training camps in Sheffield will need to be balanced with his education as he prepares to start a mechanical engineering course at Coventry University.

“If the boxing takes off, that’s what I’ll do,” said Williams. “But I need to keep up my education. I could get an injury and it would all be over.”

For now though, injuries are furthest from his mind as he plots a path which will eventually see him switching to the pro ranks.

And, having coached him since he stepped into his gym as an 11-year-old Edwin Cleary has no doubt he has got what it takes to reach the very top.

“He’s got a winner’s mentality, dreams big and has determination to match,” said Cleary.

“There will be comparisons I’m sure to the late, great Randy Turpin and if he could match his achievement I for one would be extremely proud.

“We’ve given GB a world- beater and now the pressure’s on them to take him the rest of the way.”