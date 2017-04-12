Williams claims notable scalp to move into quarter-finals of ABA Champs

Eighteen-year-old Lewis Williams moved into the 91kg quarter-finals of the Senior Elite ABA Championships with an impressive points victory over Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy’s Greg Bridet at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday.

With numerous senior titles under his belt, including the 2013 Senior ABA Elite Championship, the 27-year-old Bridet represented a dangerous opponent for the Cleary’s boxer thanks to his relentless come-forward style.

However, Williams picked his punches and found space to take the first two rounds, twice landing right hands that troubled his opponent without being able to capitalise.

The third followed a similar pattern until an explosive final minute when Bridet, realising he needed a stoppage, upped the pace.

Williams refused to be cowed and both boxers stood and traded, with the Cleary’s prospect getting the decision at the bell to move into the quarter-finals which will take place at Rotherham’s Magna Centre on Friday April 21.

Stablemate Danny Quartermaine, is out, however, after suffering a points defeat to Hoddesdon ABC’s Jordan Flynn, described as “frustrating” by coach Edwin Cleary.

A relaxed Quartermaine reined in his usual all-action style, boxing off his jab to the frutstration of Flynn who had numerous final warnings for holding before being awarded the victory.

“We believed Danny had won and he did it boxing the best I’ve ever seen from him,” said Cleary.

“This is boxing and frustrating as it is, it’s not how you start this game it’s how you finish.

“I’ve seen something change in Danny. He’s now putting into practice what he’s been doing for years in the gym.

“His determination, hard word and dedication will push him to the very top as a amateur. The best is yet to come.”

Ricky Atwal’s surprise pre-quarter-final appearance ended with a disqualification against Birtley Boys ABC’s Ben Rees who had been with Williams at the World Youth Championships in December.

Looking to frustrate Rees, Atwal’s spoiling tactics earned him three warnings from the referee to curtail the fight prematurely.

Meanwhile, Morgan Ansell suffered a disappointing loss boxing for England in the Great Britain Tri-Nations competition at Rotherham’s Magna Centre.

Ansell was drawn out of the hat to face fellow England boxer Jacey Birch (St Mary’s ABC) and lost out on a split decision in a very tight contest.

Ansell will have a swift chance for revenge when she takes on Birch, who went on to win the Tri-Nations, in the delayed junior finals in Liverpool on Sunday.

Meanwhile, stablemate Jake Finch has been invited to train alongside the current England youth men’s squad next month after impressing coaches at a Youth Men’s Open Talent Day.

The assessment will decide whether he makes the England Talent Pathway.