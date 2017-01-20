Warwickshire Bears storming clear at the top

Warwickshire Bears 2nds preserved their unbeaten Third Division South & West record with a 49-26 success at nearest rivals Plymouth Storm.

From the tip-off it was a tough battle, with Storm playing a physical game and trying to intimidate Bears.

However, Bears started to make inroads to the Storm basket while limiting their hosts to only a few shots at their own basket.

Bears held a 10-4 lead after the first quarter and despite Storm trying to force their way back into the game at the start of the second quarter, the Warwickshire side were able to extend their advantage to 11 points at the half-way stage.

Storm knew they needed to quickly reduce the deficit with more positive play around Bears’ basket.

However, the visitors’ defence remained steadfast, while Bears continued to add to their tally, opening up a 37-20 lead going into the final quarter.

With the game virtually decided, the fourth quarter was played out with both teams giving their squad players a run-out.

But despite the changes, it was once again the Bears who came out on top, pulling even further away to inflict a damaging defeat on their title rivals.

After only edging past Storm by four points in the reverse fixture, Bears coach Tom Masterson was delighted with the progress of his inexperienced side.

“So proud of the team today,” said Masterson.

“To come to our nearest rivals and finish the game with that score is a reflection of how well they played and have improved since the last time we met.”