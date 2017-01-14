Warwick Town Triples competition looking for challengers to Taylor trio

Entries are now being accepted for this year’s Warwick Town Triples.

All competitors must currently live in Warwick (CV34) or belong to a bowls club in the town and the mixed triples teams should comprise either two ladies and one gentleman or two gentlemen and one lady.

Those who wish to enter should contact co-ordinator Peter Gawthorpe on 403839 or by email at pa.gawthorpe@sky.com

The deadline for receipt of entries is Friday March 10.

The Warwick Town trophy dates back to 1914 when it belonged to the Warwick Town Bowls Club who played crown green bowls.

Their home matches were played on the green behind the Governor’s House pub in Cape Road, until the club was dissolved in the 1950s.

The competition was revived in 1995 when Warwick’s 450th Town Charter celebrations took place.

The trophy came into the hands of Mayor Bryn Brewster who suggested it might be used as a prize for the bowlers of Warwick in a competition as part of the town’s celebrations.

Lyn Taylor’s Warwick Boat Club team enjoyed a nail-biting victory in last year’s competition after the final went into an extra end.