Warwick’s long unbeaten run comes to an end at Halesonians

Warwick Men’s 1sts’ 30-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Old Halesonians.

Warwick travelled full of confidence after opening their Midlands Division One campaign with five wins from five but despite dominating possession in the first half, scoring opportunities were at a premium.

After changing their formation for the second half, Warwick thought they had broken the deadlock when Martyn Stickley followed up a short corner. However, a defender blocked his shot on the line with his foot, which was missed by both umpires.

Warwick were allowed more space as the match progressed but two fine saves from the home keeper kept it goalless before a clinical counter from Old Halesonians saw them score the match-winner.

Warwick had two further clear-cut chances to open their account but were unable to convert them.

However, they remain top of the table on goal difference.

In contrast, Warwick 3rds’ trip to Stourport was rewarded with a late winning goal.

Henry Curran intercepted a defensive crossfield pass close to the D, drew the keeper and slipped the ball to Gabriel Thornton who coolly slotted home with less than five minutes remaining.

Warwick 4ths earned a point against Sutton Coldfield 5ths, with John Sawdon grabbing the equaliser, while the men’s 5ths twice went behind before claiming a 3-2 win at Coalville 5ths.

Will Astley and Ian MacDonald scored the equalisers before a Josh Cooper strike settled the match.

Alp Shaw scored twice as Warwick earned a 2-0 win at Sutton Coldfield in their first EHB Under-18 match of the season at Sutton Coldfield.

Oliver Hobbs claimed the man-of-the-match award after being at the heart of Warwick’s best work and winning numerous turnovers in midfield.

Warwick Women’s 1sts played out a thrilling draw against high-flying Tamworth in Midland Division Two.

Rock-bottom Warwick twice went in front through Lucy McEvoy and Ally Keays before being pegged back on both occasions.

A controversial third for Tamworth put them in front for the first time, with Warwick disputing that the ball had crossed the line.

A reverse-stick deflection from Issy Hurst drew Warwick level but a fourth for Tamworth forced the hosts to throw players forward for the final five minutes.

And their attacking approach was rewarded when McEvoy and Keays combined for the latter to make it 4-4.

A youthful women’s third string, including a couple of debutants, were overwhelmed 9-0 by Edgbaston 3rds, while the women’s over-35s went down by the same scoreline at Stourport in their first venture into masters’ hockey.

n Khalsa’s surge up the Midlands Premier Division table was derailed with a 3-1 defeat at Barford Tigers.

David Harris was on target for the visitors but goals from Shakeel Abassi (2) and Rajan Bhuhi sealed victory for the home side.