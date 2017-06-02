Walton weaves his magic to inspire Avenue to full house against Boat Club

Avenue continued their winning run at home to Warwick Boat Club, taking all three mixed triples rinks and an overall win by 23 shots, 55-32.

The highest winning rink of Ron Walton (skip), Richard Weare and Barry Connolly controlled their game against Les Anscombe throughout, taking a 12-7 lead at ten ends and extending their advantage to win 22-11.

Mark Smith (skip), John Harris and David Deakin were locked together at 7-7 after ten ends with Martin Dean but pulled away to win 17-10.

Tony Kent (skip), Colin Thomas and Keith Orme opened up an 8-1 lead after five ends on their way to a 16-11 win over Graham Ambrose.

Avenue did not fare so well in their home match against Stratford in the Tony Allcock senior mixed two fours, losing both rinks.

Mike Kelly (skip), Yvonne Pick, Rick Hayes and Terry Taylor were never in their game, falling 13-0 down after five ends on the way to a 31-14 defeat.

The other rink, skipped by Bill Port with Peter Hooper, Karen Rheams and Pat Harris had a much tighter game, going down 16-15.

Avenue suffered another defeat in their triples match at Banbury Chestnuts, going down 80-61 despite winning two rinks and drawing one.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Rob Maries with Richard Weare and David Deakin who opened up a 6-1 lead at five ends on the way to a 15-7 success.

Port skipped the other winning rink, staging a fine fightback alongside Walton and Orme.

Trailing 14-8 at 15 ends, they hit back with a three, four and a one to win the match 16-14.

John Hughes (skip), Colin Thomas and Graham Parker also staged a fightback, recovering from 9-5 down at ten ends to draw 13-13.

Phil Wadland’s rink including Stewart Aitken and Richard Muir, were quickly in trouble, trailing 6-1 at five ends on the way to a 27-7 reverse.

The other losing rink of Harris (skip), Hayes and Barry Connolly were in touch for most of the game and were just 8-7 down at ten ends but the home side pulled away to win 18-10.

COUNTY SINGLES