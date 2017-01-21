Triple success for Sagoo and shock victory for Ma in Closed Champs

The senior events in the Warwickshire Closed Championships provided plenty of shocks at St Nicholas Leisure Centre on Sunday.

The men’s singles attracted a large entry, with Xiaoyang Ma of Phoenix proving a surprise winner.

In the last eight, number one seed Ryan Stockham (Phoenix) defeated Pat Glynn of Smithswood, Free Church cadet Ricardo Bolanos fell to clubmate Lee Dorning, Ma accounted for Rugby’s Ryan Lines and St George’s veteran Mark Jackson proved too strong for Jamie Fellows of Colebridge.

Stockham took the first two games against Dorning in the semi-final only to be pegged back to 2-2.

However, Dorning injured his calf muscle in the process and had to concede the fifth.

The unseeded Ma overcame Jackson in five in the other semi-final before taking the title 6, 4, -7, 6.

The ladies’ singles were slightly more predictable.

Number one seed Kate Hughes of Colebridge defeated Phoenix’s Quixian Wang in four in her semi but Dawn Sagoo of Curdworth sprung a surprise by beating number two seed Helen Adams of Smithswood in straight games.

Reigning champion Hughes did not have the final all her own way, taking it in four.

In the men’s doubles, top seeds Ryan Lines and Ryan Stockham just got home in their semi, 11-8 in the fifth against Sam Weaving and Sam Wiggins of Free Church.

However, they found number two seeds Simon Griew and Jackson (County Council) just too strong, going down -5, 6, 7, -6, 5.

Hughes and Neetha Ramesh, also of Colebridge, accounted for the Free Church junior pair of Milly Bradshaw and Livvy Fletcher in the first semi of the ladies’ doubles and Adams and Sagoo beat the cadet pair of Emily Beasley and Ciara Hancox (Free Church) in the other last-four clash.

In the final, Adams and Sagoo triumphed 11-5 in the fifth.

Sagoo also tasted mixed doubles success, partnering Griew to an 13-11 victory in the fifth against reigning champions Hughes and Ryan Stockham.

The men’s restricted singles were won by Anthony Ellis of Colebridge who beat Weaving 11-7 in the fifth, while the ladies’ restricted singles provided a third title for Sagoo after she beat Wang.