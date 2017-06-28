Top players in town for Girls Can event

Six of the Britain’s top women players will aim to inspire the next generation of female players at Leamington Tennis and Squash Club’s Girls Can Festival.

World number seven Sarah-Jane Perry and four-time British champion Alison Waters will be joined by two-time British Junior Open champion Emily Whitlock, world number 15 Victoria Lust, Wales’ top player Tesni Evans and two-time British champion Jenny Duncalf for the festival on July 9.

Secondary school girls from years 7 to 12 will be encouraged on to court for a free taster session before women and girls in the Warwickshire area try their hand at match play.

Then it will be the turn of the pros to light up the court in a series of exhibition matches.

British Open finalist Perry, 27, said: “It’s a fantastic event which I’m thrilled to be a part of.

“It will be great to get on court with some of the female players from the area.

“It’s imperative that girls see positive female role models from as young as possible and hopefully we can inspire some to think about playing professionally, but equally just to enjoy playing.

“Events like this go a long way to increasing the number of girls playing, which naturally creates more competition and raises standards.”

Jason Pike, the Leamington club’s head squash coach, said: “We want to make this event truly memorable and energise female squash in our area.

“We have an awesome line-up, we are so lucky to have such talented players performing right on our doorstep.”

The event will begin at 10am, with exhibition matches scheduled to take place from 6pm to 8pm.

For information about tickets, email squashgirls@mail.com or Pike on jason@leamington-tennis-squash.co.uk