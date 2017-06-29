Team GB call up Greaves for European Youth Olympics

Flatwater sprint kayaker Alex Greaves has been selected to compete for Team GB in the 2017 European Youth Olympic Festival in Gyor, Hungary, taking place between July 23 to 29.

The festival will see around 3,000 athletes from 50 European nations come together to compete across ten Olympic sports.

Team GB athletes, who will all be aged between 14 and 17 at the event, will compete in six of the events.

Greaves, who is still riding high after achieving a bronze medal at an international regatta in Slovakia last month in the 200m K2 alongside partner Fred Kemp, will be hoping to repeat his medal success in the K1 Sprint at both 200m and 500m.

The 15-year-old who attends Trinity School, trains at Royal Leamington Spa Canoe Club under coach Tom Love.