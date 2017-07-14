Taylor-made victory sets Warwick Boat Club’s ladies up for Bidford romp

Warwick Boat Club ladies enjoyed a thumping 74-35 victory at home to Bidford on Avon, winning all three triples.

Lyn Taylor skipped Margaret Davies and Diane Harvey to a 36-7 success, while Mary Wheildon (skip), Celia Bellamy and Liz Lamb won 23-17 and Vivienne Griffin’s team of Sue Lusby and Cosette Lawton edged their rink 15-11.

Boat Club’s men secured a narrow 52-46 victory at Lillington with Les Anscombe skipping Vernon Lawton and Peter Lamb to the highest winning margin, 20-11, against Jim Melville.

John Labrum’s team of Brian Froggatt and Peter Gawthorpe overcame Malcolm Welsh, Hugh Matthews, Phil Sampson 20-17.

However, skip John Fielden, David Hurst and Stan Newton went down 18-12 to Martin Preedy, David Hardy and John Buggins.

Earlier in the week, Boat Club’s men went down heavily, 70-35, at Snitterfield, losing all three rinks.

Lillington shared the rinks in their friendly at home to Rugby Thornfield but it was the visitors who came out on top 70-63.

A fine second half gave Martin Buggins, Paul Smith, Mike Calvert and skip Nigel Roach a 17-13 win, while Tom McGreavey, Colin Daley, Daniel Ellicott and skip Nick Simmons ran out 19-16 winners.

However, a loss of momentum condemned Malcolm Welch to a 20-16 defeat, while John Henfrey went down 21-11.

Home Guard won two of the three rinks on their way to a 56-33 triples success over Warwick Police.

Captain Fred Sawyer skipped a 22-6 win alongside Pete Larkin and Brian Smith, while John Henfrey had the support of Ray Bethell and Colin Chamberlain in a 13-shot success.

Home Guard followed up with a narrow two-shot defeat at the hands of visitors FISSC in a four-rink encounter.

Home Guard managed two winning rinks, the highest of which was skipped by Mike Harrison, assisted by Roy Evans, Pete Warren and John McDermott, who enjoyed a 14-shot cushion.

The other winning rink saw Ray Bethell (skip), Ray Mace, Colin Chamberlain and Les Woodfield prevail by 24 shots to 17.