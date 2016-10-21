Stickley’s brace maintains 100 per cent start for Warwick men

Warwick Men’s 1sts maintained their 100 per cent start to the Midlands Division One campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win at home to Burton.

Following sustained Warwick pressure, they took a deserved lead after a well-worked short-corner routine which was finished off by Martyn Stickley.

Warwick were stung when an opportunistic finish with the last touch of the half brought Burton level but they regained the lead after the break with Stickley’s second of the game.

Warwick Men’s 2nds fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Bournville.

Alp Shaw started the revival with a reverse-stick shot into the bottom corner, with John Kane levelling and Tristan Euridge scoring the winner from a short corner.

The 3rds twice let a lead slip to draw 2-2 at home to Boots.

After a goalless first half, Nick Baker put the home side ahead.

Boots equalised with a breakaway goal and, after Nick Baker had missed with a penalty flick, Wes Payne restored Warwick’s lead with a simple tap-in at the far post.

However, a second cheap goal for Boots meant Warwick had to settle for a point.

Warwick 5ths came back from a 1-0 half-time deficit to run out 3-2 winners against Northampton Saints 6ths.

Goals from Dave Astley, Claudio and Luca Cardelino secured the victory.

Despite producing their best performance of the season, Warwick Ladies 1sts suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Solihull Blossomfield.

Solihull had plenty of possession early on and forced a number of short corners which Warwick defended well, with Katie Rankin prominent.

Solihull’s fifth short corner gave them a lead which lasted all of a minute before Lyssi Mildenstein equalised direct from the restart.

Warwick looked to have taken the lead after the interval when Kirstin Bryce flicked the ball into the top corner of the net after a superbly worked short corner.

However, Solihull appealed against the award of the goal and the umpire overturned his decision.

Shortly after, Warwick conceded a soft second and despite an end-to-end finish to the game, Warwick were unable to conjure up an equaliser.

Warwick Ladies’ first ever appearance in the over-35s’ national competition saw them run out convincing 13-2 winner against Northampton Saints.

Both teams struggled with availability and illness which meant the majority of the match was played with ten against nine.

Warwick made the most of this by moving the ball around well and Vicky Allison was in prolific form, scoring seven.

Kirstin Bryce chipped in with five, with Liz Holding rounding off the scoring with a penalty flick.

Warwick Girls Under-18s played a much older, stronger and well-drilled Stourport side in the national cup competition and gave a good account of themselves despite a 5-0 defeat.