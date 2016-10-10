Skelton showing up for Warwick

After two meetings in quick succession, Warwick is taking a break this month, but racing returns on Friday November 4 when Olympic champion Nick Skelton is the special guest at the Business Networking Raceday, writes David Hucker.

The two-time gold medallist, who claimed individual gold on Big Star in Rio, will be joined in the Paddock Pavilion by Channel 4 Racing’s Rishi Persad, as they talk through the showjumping legend’s 38-year career.

As well as asking Skelton questions about his career, racegoers will also see Big Star parading.

“It is a real honour to welcome a world-renowned Olympian and local hero to Warwick Racecourse,” said general manager Andre Klein.

“The networking event will be a great opportunity for individuals from businesses across the area to rub shoulders with a true British sporting great while also making new business contacts.”

Tickets for the business networking package which comprises the guest talk from Skelton, tips for the afternoon’s racing, lunch, all-day access to the pavilion and racing cost £30.

The networking event starts at 11.45am and the seven-race card gets underway at 12.50pm with the Racing UK.com Juvenile Maiden Hurdle.

Highlight of the afternoon is the Class 3 Racing UK Profits Returned To Racing Novices’ Chase, won last year by Willow’s Saviour, trained in Warwickshire by Dan Skelton.

General admission tickets start from £12.50 and more details about the day are available from www.warwickracecourse.co.uk