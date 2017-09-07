Skelton eyeing treble ahead of Warwick curtain-raiser

Warwickshire trainer Dan Skelton is targeting a hat-trick when Warwick Racecourse’s new season gets under way.

Skelton, based at Shelfield Green, has been the top trainer at Warwick for the last two years and landed eight winners at the track in 2016/17. He will start his bid for a treble at The Racing UK Grand Season Opener on Tuesday September 26.

Seven races are on the card and Skelton - who already has more than 60 winners during the 2017/18 jumps season - will officially open Warwick’s new Coronation Club ahead of the first race.

Skelton, who is an ambassador of Warwick Racecourse, said: “I am delighted to have been leading trainer at our local racecourse for the last two seasons and I’m eager to continue that success over the coming season.

“We have a lovely bunch of horses to look forward to following on from what has been a very successful summer period, and I can’t wait to really get going with them.

“I’m honoured to be opening a great new facility in The Coronation Club at Warwick and look forward to meeting its members during the winter.”

The Coronation Club will house the racecourse’s new premium members.