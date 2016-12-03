Sajiv in inspiring form as Free Church win Division One of the Junior League

Lillington Free Church enjoyed a very successful day at Wellingborough on day two of the National Junior League, writes Phil John.

Nikit Sajiv won nine of his ten matches as the A team won Division One.

They defeated WDHA (Wellingborough), Milton Keynes and Rugby 5-1, while St Neots B were dispatched 4-2.

Great Stukeley of Cambridgeshire stopped the clean sweep by holding them to a draw.

Ricardo Bolanos secured seven victories playing as the number one and Milan Sajiv six.

Rugby finished runners-up with Sam Cafearo recording an 87 per cent average and Bradley Matthews 75 per cent.

Lillington C played exceptionally well to retain their Division Two status following promotion.

A 6-0 reverse to Knighton Park (Leicester) and a 5-1 loss to St Neots A did not deter them and they bounced back with draws against Bedford A and Westfield A (Wellingborough) and a thumping 5-1 success over Westfield B.

Tom Fletcher led the way with a 50 per cent return, Emily Beasley gained 40 per cent and Jenny Singleton a creditable 30 per cent from the number one berth.

Lillington B, who were relegated on day one, bounced back with promotion from Division Three.

St Neots C and Bedford B were disposed of 6-0, Cliffedale B by 5-1 and Lillington D were beaten 4-2 to leave them facing Cliffedale A, the eventual top-placed team, in the final match.

They suffered a 5-1 loss in an otherwise close match but promotion was gained comfortably.

Eve Briscoe’s win over Helen Turley was particularly noteworthy.

Briscoe gained an 80 per cent average, as did Josh Yarrow, and Ben Hall bagged 60 per cent.

Lillington D surpassed all expectations with a third-placed finish.

They lost 5-1 to Cliffedale A, Milly Green beating England-ranked junior Turley in impressive fashion.

Wins over Cliffedale B and St Neots C by a 5-1 margin and a 4-2 success over Bedford B propelled them to the top half of the table.

Katie Singleton won four out of six, including a terrific win over Cliffedale B’s Trafford Mason, Eduardo Bolanos six out of ten and Green five out of ten.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the week in Division One of the Leamington & District League was the top-of-the-table clash between Rugby A and Free Church A.

England number seven-ranked veteran Adrian Pilgrim maintained his 100 per cent record in Rugby’s cause, inflicting a first defeat of the season on 18-year-old Lee Dorning.

Pilgrim duly won his three and Ryan Lines added two but Church forced the stalemate through Dorning (2), Timmy Cooper (1) and Sam Weaving (1) plus a masterly display from Cooper and Dorning in the doubles.

Colebridge A made ground on their two title rivals with a 9-1 defeat of Wellesbourne. Anthony Ellis and Ian Ferguson hit maximums and took the doubles with Mike Rinnhofer winning two but losing out to Alan Cotton.

Second played third in Division Two of the Leamington League with Whitnash A and Nomads Enigmas sharing the points.

Former men’s champion Mark Woolerton maintained his perfect start with another hat-trick and Paul Riman and Richard Smith chipped in with singles but the title favourites were pegged back through Steve Proctor and Charlie Somerton who had two wins apiece and secured the doubles.

Free Church F lead the way but were also held to a draw by Rugby B for whom Danny Orr posted three.