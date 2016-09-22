Piwonar reigns in all-Leamington battle to progress to Midlands semis

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Mario Piwonar produced a polished performance to get the better of Fitzpatrick’s fighter Ben Castle in the Warwickshire final of the Senior Development Championships last Saturday.

The all-Leamington heavyweight clash at the Donnington Sports & Social Club in Telford lived up to expectations with Castle making a busy start against the bigger Piwonar.

However, Piwonar, under guidance from coach Ollie O’Neill, showed superb patience to land the cleaner scoring shots, especially during a torrid second round.

He went on to claim a comfortable points victory and opposing coach Derek Fitzpatrick was quick to praise Piwonar, who will now face J Thomas (Willenhall ABC) in Sunday’s semi-final at the same venue.

“He was a worthy winner,” said Fitzpatrick.

“Both men walked away with massive credit from an epic encounter.

“We wish Mario all the best of luck moving forward into the national rounds of the competition.”

In the 91kg+ category, Cleary’s ABC’s Matt Archer has gone straight into the Midlands final on October 2 after his opponent pulled out the day before his Warwickshire clash.

Archer will face the winner of this weekend’s semi-final encounter between Mark Cheetham (Jewellery Quarter) and Hosea Stewart (Firewalker).

In Class B, fellow Cleary’s boxer Ricky Atwal is up against Marvin Campbell (Jewellery Quarter) in the semi-final of the 69-75kg category, while stablemate Michael Jephcott is unopposed at 56-60kg.

In the Junior Development Championships, Cleary’s youngster Josh Finch faces Rectory’s Ellis Dyer in the Class A Midlands final.

And coach Edwin Cleary is expecting big things from the youngster.

“Josh Finch I believe could be the next boxer from Cleary’s ABC to go on England’s development pathway,” he said.

“He’s an unbelievable boxer who trains every day .”