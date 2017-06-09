Parkin in seventh heaven after record-equalling singles success

Phil Parkin had a finals week to remember in the Leamington & District Snooker League.

The week started off with the new Over-65s’ tournament as Dennis Farr (Nelson 2nds) beat Surrinder Kandola (Warwick Cons) 2-0.

The 6-Reds soon followed as Ian Carter thrashed Ben Deller 5-1.

Next saw the surprise of the finals week as the father and son duo of Phil and Terry Parkin beat the winners of the pairs in the previous two years, Ben Deller and Steve Lang, 3-2.

There was another surprise in the three-man where Harbury beat favourites Warwick Cons after a seventh and deciding frame.

The Over-50s’ final followed, with Tony Baylis beating Carter 2-0 to gain revenge for a semi-final defeat to him inthe 6-Reds.

Phil Parkin was back on again in the Under-35s’ final, scraping past rising star Sam Matto-Willey (Warwick University) 3-1.

Before the main event of the week, came the Fred Cowell, where favourite Ian Carter suffered another final defeat, going down to Graham Hills (Kenilworth Abbey).

Parkin then landed himself the treble for the week and equalled Sati Virdi and Stan Ward’s record of seven singles titles by overcoming Matto-Willey again, this time 5-1.

After the final, Parkin said: “It is an honour to be able to be part of a record held by two quality players from the league.

“Also to be able to win the pairs with my dad, I think it’s made him on cloud nine.

“My next aim is to win another singles title, to set another record.”