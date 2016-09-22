Search

Oliphant turns fast lap into runners-up spot at Silverstone

Tom Oliphant, right, celebrates his maiden Porsche Carrera Cup GB podium at Silverstone.

Tom Oliphant enjoyed a weekend to remember in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB at Silverstone, converting a season’s-best qualifying performance into a maiden podium finish.

