No fairy tale repeat for Willis at Wimbledon

Marcus Willis’ hopes of another surprise Wimbledon run were ended by Ukrainian ninth seed Illya Marchenko in the final round of qualifying at Roehampton.

The Warwick Boat Club coach, 26, came through three rounds of pre-qualifying, three rounds of qualifying and the first-round proper at the All England Club last year, before losing to Swiss great Roger Federer on Centre Court last year.

The world number 374 could not repeat the feat 12 months later, however, going down 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) to Marchenko.

Willis had used all his grass-court ability to see off fellow Briton Liam Broady on Wednesday but struggled physically when back in action less than 24 hours later.

“I would have needed not a miracle, but him to not be how he was or to be hurt himself,” said Willis.

“I still went out and fought and did everything I could, but on his service games I didn’t really have a sniff.”

Urged on by a packed crowd on the new televised show court, Willis forced a tie-break in the third set but could not keep pace with the stronger Marchenko and must not content himself with a wildcard into the doubles at the All England Club.