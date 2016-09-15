Murray’s final Paralympic Games ends with pool exit

Nigel Murray’s final Paralympics ended in disappointment on Wednesday when he exited the BC1/2 individual competition at the group stage.

Murray had already suffered a quarter-final defeat in the team competition in Rio as Great Britain bowed out at the hands of eventual champions Thailand. And it was Thailand’s Watcharaphon Vongsa who was once again his tormentor in the individual event, claiming a 8-1 victory to win the group.

Murray, who had earlier lost 8-2 to Spain’s Manuel Perez, said: “There’s no shame in losing to one of the best players in the world and I’m pretty certain he’ll go on to win a medal, even a gold.”

Meanwhile, Mandip Sehmi was part of the Great Britain men’s wheelchair rugby side which suffered an agonising 53-51 defeat to reigning champions Australia in their opening pool game.