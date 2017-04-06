Mid Warwickshire’s Laverty finishes top female at British Moth open meeting

Mid Warwickshire Yacht Club welcomed visitors from around the UK for their annual British Moth open meeting at the Willes Meadow reservoir in Leamington on Saturday.

Once the early morning rain cleared, 11 boats completed the three scheduled races in very pleasant sunshine and manageable wind conditions.

Medley Sailing Club’s Tim Davison finished first from Andy Matthews (Chew Valley).

Against strong opposition the four home club competitors performed well, with Elaine Laverty from Coventry fifth overall and best placed of the five female helms competing.

Peter Lee from Wellesbourne was sixth, with Pamela Coop from Radford Semele pipping Stella Ellard (Southam) for tenth place.

The small family friendly club welcomes new members, particularly beginners with little or no previous experience.

