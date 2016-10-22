Lines and Pilgrim maintain Rugby A’s early progress

Rugby A are the early pace-setters in Division One of the Leamington & District League, writes Phil John.

They saw off a strong County Council B side 9-1 with trebles from Ryan Lines and Adrian Pilgrim who also took the doubles.

Young Sam Cafearo won twice but lost to Simon Griew.

Colebridge A look set to be in contention after winning their second match of the season 9-1 against Free Church B.

Kate Hughes and Edward Lynn were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Alan Hewitt nabbed two, falling to Harry Purewal.

In Division Two, Free Church E made it two wins from two starts as they swept aside Millennium A. Dave Ramsey claimed a hat-trick and Mark Bolshaw and Anthony Smith both won twice, with Bolshaw and Ramsey adding the doubles.

After losing to their E side previously, Free Church C bounced back against their D team whom they defeated 7-3.

Jeff Harris took his three and the doubles with Michael Ho who won once. Kit Turner found form to win two.

In reply, Chris Blowey, Livvy Fletcher and Lewis Singleton all claimed a scalp.

Danny Orr continued his impressive start with another treble and the doubles with Jo Outhwaite in Rugby B’s draw with St George’s D.

Reserve Stuart Mills added one, with Andy Caine and Tracey Fletcher recording braces for St George’s and Richard Grover supplying a point.

Free Church F defeated St George’s C thanks to James Robertson’s treble and braces from Phil Blowey and Adam Pulman.

Brian Aston beat Blowey 11-9 in the fifth and partnered Will Fletcher to the doubles. Len Coonan scored the third point.

Nomads Enigmas returned from Millennium with six points.

Steve Proctor and Charlie Somerton won two apiece plus the doubles and Malc Macfarlane chipped in with one. Pete Harris notched a treble in response and Rob Warnes won once.

Just four points separate six teams in Division Three.

Leaders County Council D were held to a draw by Flavels whose number one Trevor Bradley nailed all his singles. Mick Bennett supported with two.

Mark Freeman (2), Tony Ford (1), Cliff Jackson (1) and the doubles ensured stalemate.

Millennium B hauled themselves into second after whitewashing Eathorpe B, Bob Clarke, Lewis Cox and Richard Pickering taking the points.

Whitnash B are third but were pushed close by Rugby E whom they defeated 6-4. Dennis Woodhead proved invincible in the singles and took the doubles 11-9 in the fifth alongside Greg Swan who won two.

County Council C are fourth after a 9-1 success over Free Church H. Doug Lowe and Ian Stevens took seven points and Derek Harwood won twice, giving second best to Jenny Singleton.

Rugby F squeezed past Nomads C 6-4 with Bradley Matthews winning his three.