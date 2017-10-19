Leahy maintains winning streak to reach last four of development championships

Fitzpatrick’s Boxing’s Nick Leahy progressed to the national semi-finals of the ABA Senior Development Championships thanks to his fifth win in just over four weeks.

Nineteen-year-old Leahy faced Yorkshire and Humberside champion Leon Simms, a strong, big-punching 26-year-old, in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

However, Leahy was not fazed by his opponents’ heavy artillery and even went on the offensive in the third round, finishing strongly to put the seal on his split-decision victory.

“Nick was exceptional yet again today,” said coach Derek Fitzpatrick immediately after the bout. “He showed heart and desire in equal measure.

“But the key was sticking to his boxing and not getting dragged into a dogfight.”

Leahy now heads to Liverpool where he will face Northampton’s Rhys Park, looking to join clubmate Leah Gunton in the national finals.

Royal Leamington Spa ABC boxer Jade Yeomans lost out on a narrow split decision on Friday in Solihull in her national quarter-final.

Following a string of cancellations, Yeomans was given just two days to prepare for her bout against England international boxer Omaragh Taylor, who had been away in a training camp in Italy.

And despite coach Ollie O’Neill believing his charge had clearly won the bout, it was Taylor’s arm that was raised at the end of the contest.

“I thought she did more than enough,” said O’Neill of the 27-year-old. “I was certain she was going to retain the title.

“I don’t know why the decision went against Jade.

“Whether she carries on now I don’t know. We might have lost another talented girl.

“Taylor is on the international development programme and the girl Jade beat last year is on the GB programme, I don’t know why Jade keeps getting overlooked.”

Yeoman’s clubmate Chanon James was also in action in Solihull, producing another promising performance in his skills bout.

Meanwhile, Spa’s Mario Piwowar goes straight into the northern 86kg semi-final of the Class B Championships tomorrow where he faces Vulcan’s Sonny Taylor.