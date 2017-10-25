Leahy and Piwowar developing well to power their way into national finals

Leamington will have four fighters in the finals of the Senior Development Championships this weekend after Nick Leahy and Mario Piwowar both came through their semi-final bouts.

Fitzpatrick’s boxer Leahy claimed his place in the final courtesy of a thrilling win over Northampton ABC’s Rhys Parks in Liverpool.

Against the durable Parks, Leahy, who has fought every minute of every round in the competition so far, produced his best boxing to date.

Showing fast hands and quick feet, he reeled off some stinging shots to edge ahead going into the final round.

Park emerged for the third round in determined fashion and caught Leahy with some good shots before the Fitzpatrick’s boxer responded, earning both boxers an ovation at the close of the contest.

After Leahy was given the verdict, his coach Derek Fitzpatrick paid tribute to his rival.

“Parks was the best opponent Nick had faced in this process by some way,” said Fitzpatrick, who revealed that the Northampton boxer will be in Solihull to support Leahy in the final on Sunday where he faces Heart of Portsmouth’s Aaron Prospere.

Meanwhile, Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Piwowar produced a controlled performance to beat Vulcan’s Sonny Taylor in the Class B 86kg semi-final.

It was Piwowar’s first appearance in the championships and while coach Ollie O’Neill was delighted with his charge, he admitted he may be going into Sunday’s final, where he faces Evolve’s Jamie Smith, a little undercooked.

“I’m pleased for him. He deserves a bit of luck,” said O’Neill. “He’s had an easy route but he could have done with a few more rounds to get sharper.”

Leahy and Piwowar will be joined by Cleary’s ABC’s Jake Finch and Fitzpatrick’s Leah Gunton in Solihull, with both having received byes through to their respective finals.

Gunton, who faces Amelia Jarvis (Mayflower) received a boost to her preparations after getting the opportunity to spar Stratford and England boxer Miriam Zouhou.