King’s Monza hopes stall in the opening seconds

Jordan King admitted it had been a weekend to forget at Monza, with the Harbury driver leaving the Italian circuit with just a solitary FIA Formula 2 point to show for his efforts.

Saturday’s feature race was delayed by over an hour due to heavy rain delaying the Formula One qualifying and King’s initial get-away from his grid slot of sixth was fine. However, as he engaged the second clutch, he stalled the engine and lost power as the rest of the grid raced past him in the cloud of spray.

Luckily, he avoided being struck from behind and was finally able to get his car going again but faced a big rescue mission.

He was given a lifeline when a safety car was brought out and he caught the pack at the Parabolica just as the safety car pulled in for the restart on the penultimate lap.

Starting the final two laps in 17th place, a crazy climax to the race saw King utilise his outstanding pace to move himself up the order to cross the finishing line in 11th - only to later be promoted to tenth position after post-race penalties were handed out.

“My start was a disaster and cost me a good result,” said King. “The first 20 metres were great but then I stalled and that made my day a lot harder.”

Contact with Artem Markelov saw King drop out of the top ten in the sprint race and despite him subsequently recording the fastest lap of the day he was unable to pick up any championship points.

“I thought we had the pace to pick up points,” he admitted.

“I was in a close battle with several drivers so it’s annoying for my race to end in that manner after points were within our grasp.

“It’s good to pick up another fastest lap but in the end, it was a weekend to forget and focus now switches to Jerez next month.”

King, who dropped to 11th in the standings, returns to FIA Formula 2 duty for the penultimate stand-alone event in Jerez on October 6-8.