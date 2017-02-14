King links up with Dutch team MP Motorsport for 2017 GP2 Series

Harbury driver Jordan King has joined Dutch team MP Motorsport for the 2017 GP2 season - his third in the championship.

The 22-year-old, who achieved two race wins and three podiums in the 2016 season, joins the team on the back of its most successful GP2 campaign since entering the series in 2013.

King won the British Formula 3 title in 2013 and achieved seven podium finishes in the European F3 series in 2014, before moving up to acknowledged F1 proving ground GP2 for 2015.

In addition, the racer has completed two seasons as development driver for Manor F1, taking part in FP1 in both Austin and Abu Dhabi.

Speaking of his move, King said: I’m really looking forward to racing with MP Motorsport for the 2017 season.

“I’ve known the team a long time and worked with them straight out of karting, so in a way it’s a bit of a homecoming for me.

“One of the biggest reasons for me to join them was the level of trust that comes with such a longstanding relationship.

“Working with the team at the test was also a key factor in my decision. There is a great working relationship there with everyone in the team always working hard for you, but with a smile on their faces. I know they will always do the best job they possibly can.

“Coming into my third year I’ve never been in a better place physically and mentally and I’m aiming to improve on my strong season last year.”

MP Motorsport race engineer Tony Shaw, said: “Our relationship with Jordan extends back to his original move into single-seaters from karting.

“We know his undoubted speed, ability and obvious fitness very well.

“On the two occasions that he’s tested our GP2 car we have been very taken with the professionalism coupled with excellent pace and calm feedback.

“As a team we are well aware that it’s a not just about one component - it’s about a team operating at its highest level which can only be brought about by belief, trust and communication. In Jordan we have all of those attributes and therefore a golden opportunity.”

The first round of the 2017 GP2 Series takes place in Bahrain on April 14-16.