Jackson living the dream ahead of Wales Rally GB

Warwick rally driver Matthew Jackson is set to take his biggest step in his career by competing in the final round of the World Rally Championship, Wales Rally GB.

Despite an up and down year competing in the BTRDA Rally Championship where he secured the runners-up spot in the 1400S class, Jackson is looking to complete the year on a high by fulfilling a lifetime ambition.

Jackson will drive an iconic Subaru Impreza N10 in the national section of the rally, stepping up from two-wheel to four-wheel drive to take on more than 107 stage miles of the most demanding and world-renowned forestry roads Wales has to offer.

“I am very much looking forward to this opportunity,” said Jackson. “To be able to compete on Wales Rally GB in a Subaru is a dream come true.

“I really am excited to be able to show what all the development and miles we have done over the past few years has resulted in.

“The experience of driving a four-wheel drive rally car is something that is going to greatly benefit me as a driver going forward but more importantly, it is certainly a car that will attract the attention of the crowds lining the route.”

With such an opportunity in the palm of his hands, Jackson and co-driver Claire Williams are in search of small amounts of financial support in order to compete in such a prestigious event.

Unlike any other rally event held in the UK, Wales Rally GB repeatedly attracts a following of tens of thousands of extremely dedicated fans from across the globe, many of whom will descending on north Wales to watch the elite battle it out at the end of the month.

If you are interested in becoming part of Matthew and Claire’s World Rally Championship adventure, then contact matthewjrallying@fsmail.net

You can keep up to date with their exploits on Twitter by following @MJRallying