Idoine double dents Rugby & East Warwickshire’s perfect start

Khalsa’s win at Rugby & East Warwickshire means that three games into the new Midland Premier season no team in the top flight can boast a 100 per cent record.

Despite having beaten Lichfield last Saturday, a 4-3 defeat in their season-opener at Harborne meant Khalsa knew they could ill afford a slip-up at Rugby.

The visitors welcomed back stalwart Sean Robinson into the defence and his influence shone through from the outset as they started the brighter of the two teams.

Their early dominance led to a short corner after some silky skills from stand-in captain Guri Ghattaura and it was despatched beautifully by Alex Idoine.

Rugby responded with a goal against the run of play from their first short corner to level through Szymon Oszyjczyk.

A second short-corner strike from Idoine took his tally to six in two games and despite some late pressure from the hosts, Khalsa held on for the three points.

Khalsa 2nds opened their Midlands Premier campaign with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Rugby & East Warwickshire.

Khalsa started positively and opened the scoring courtesy of a fine short corner from Josh Pennington.

A lapse in concentration allowed Rugby to score a sloppy equaliser and with their confidence boosted they added two more open-play goals before the interval to lead 3-1.

A fourth goal after the break left Khalsa with it all to do before Elliott’s short-corner strike gave them a glimmer of hope.

However, a goal on the counter made the game safe for the visitors.

Khalsa 3rds suffered a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Players in their first match of the EastMidlands Premier campaign.

The visitors started well, piling the pressure on the Nottingham defence through Rob Love and Balbir Sarai and broke the deadlock with a Amanvir Hayer finish at the back post after an assist from Love.

The lead was shortlived, however, as the Players responded with a short corner.

The home side went in front just before half-time and Khalsa responded after the break with a series of short corners from Raghbir Hayer which were all repelled by the Nottingham keeper.

With Khalsa throwing players forward in search of an equaliser, the hosts made the most of the extra space to score a third and it needed some superb saves from Kiran Kular to prevent them extending their advantage.

Harpreet Singh Hundal scored five and Harnaik Singh Hayer bagged two as Khalsa 4ths routed Olton & West Warwicks 6ths 8-0. Pritpal Singh completed the whitewash.