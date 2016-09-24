Hornsby picks up two singles titles at Lillington’s Finals Weekend

Sue Hornsby tasted double success at Lillington BC’s Finals Day, which was played over two days due to the inclement weather on the Saturday.

Hornsby beat Pippa Mace 16-5 to win the two-wood singles and then went on to claim the ladies’ championship singles with a 21-7 victory over Liz Crowther.

Crowther did taste success in the ladies’ drawn pairs, where she teamed up with Pam Ponting to beat Jenny Corn and Ann Doherty 19-13.

Corn also won the ladies’ handicap singles with a convincing 21-3 victory over Margaret Stephens.

The Captain’s Cup was won by June Sibbick, who overcame Susie Clarkson in straight sets, while Daniel Ellicott clinched the Junior Cup with a two-set win over Matthew King.

Ellicott also featured in the men’s singles handicap where he beat Ray Mace 21-17, but his winning streak came to an end with a 21-12 defeat to John Henfrey in the men’s singles championship.

Having won the two-wood singles 15-12 in the rain against Geoff Moore on the opening day, Dave Print went on to claim victory in the most exciting game of the two days, beating David Greaves on the final end of the Welch Trophy’s deciding set thanks to a close measure.

The Haeslor Trophy for married couples went to Barbara and Alan Donaldson who beat Pat and Andy Hughes 19-9.

Meanwhile, county and South Warwickshire matches meant Avenue’s men’s Finals Day has had to be spread over two weekends, with the first two showpieces played last Saturday.

Richard Muir and John Harris were involved in a thrilling novices’ final, with Muir fighting back from 16-7 down at 15 ends to level the match at 22 ends.

He then picked up a shot on each of the next two ends to claim a 21-19 success.

The handicap final was equally gripping with Phil Wadland enduring a nightmare start as he found himself 11-2 down to Andy Sparkes after six ends.

He rallied to lead by a shot at 20 ends only for Sparkes score two, three and three to win the match 22-15.