Heydon’s double trouble costs him a PDC Tour Card

Nigel Heydon suffered last-leg heartbreak on all four days of PDC Qualifying School to miss out on a Tour Card.

The Lillington thrower enjoyed his best day in Wigan on Day 1, battling through four rounds to meet Kirk Shepherd in the last 32.

However, despite holding a 3-0 lead in the best-of-nine-legs match, he eventually succumbed to a 5-4 defeat.

A tough opening draw on the second day pitted him against Matthew Edgar in the first round and Heydon was again in a strong position.

Leading 4-3, he missed D4 and D2 to win the match and then had two darts at double top in the decider, only to fail to hit the target again.

Further opportunities were missed in subsequent defeats to Martin Lukeman on Day Three and Roxy-James Rodriguez on Day Four and the Undertaker admits he suffered from a familiar Achilles heel.

“I played well. There are no excuses,” said Heydon.

“It was just a bit of back-end finishing which cost me.

“It’s always let me down and it came to a head.”

Heydon now plans to take a break before competing in the Challenge Tour which starts in March.

He may also look to qualify for next year’s BDO World Championship at the Lakeside.