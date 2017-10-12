Golden Horse of the Year show for King’s High pupils

King’s High equestrians enjoyed unprecedented success at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the NEC.

Alice Homer followed up her victory at Royal Windsor this summer, where she won the 143cm Working Hunter Pony Championship, by being crowned supreme Junior Champion, Mountain & Moorland, riding the Highland Pony, Catriona of Meggernie.

Alice’s mother, Loraine Homer, said: ‘This was only the second time Alice had partnered Cate, as she is known. It was a huge privilege for her to be given the ride, and we all had so much fun.”

Alice was also placed sixth in the 143cm Working Hunter Pony with her own pony, Golden Pat.

In the final, she joined two fellow pupils from King’s High School, Holly Simms, a veteran of HOYS, placed many times, and Kitty Jewson, who at just 14 was one of the youngest in the class and was placed ninth with her pony Francis following a pole down in the 1m10 jumping round.

Kitty’s mother, Natasha Jewson said: ‘To qualify for Horse of the Year Show is a mammoth achievement. But to have three girls from the same school in a final together is amazing.”

Adding to the King’s High rosettes were 13-year-old Gabriella Kozersky-Gillham who came second in the Junior Mountain & Moorland (Small Breeds) Championship and Imogen Megeney, from Chesterton who rode her pony Griashall Signet in the 122cm Show Hunter.