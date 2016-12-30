Free Church M round off their title-winning season in style

The Leamington & District Autumn 2-a-side League has drawn to a close with most promotion and relegation issues now resolved.

Division A champions Free Church M signed off with a 5-0 win over bottom side FISSC A, Robbie Fitchford and Nikit Sajiv combining for the points.

Norton Lindsey A finished as runners-up, two points behind. They trounced Flavels A 5-0 through Gareth Hepworth and Ron Shakesheff but needed all five against Snitterfield to catch the champions and could only pull off a 3-2 win. Hepworth won his two and the doubles with Shakesheff but they were denied the other points by Stuart Ayres and Tim Fell.

Flavels A took all five points against Free Church N to condemn their opponents to relegation, Mick Bennett and Roger Potts doing the damage.

Free Church duo Milly Green and Josh Yarrow secured top spot in Division B with a 5-0 rout of relegated Eathorpe E. Another youthful duo, Rugby H’s Angel and William Chen, also grabbed promotion with a 4-1 success over Free Church Q, William bagging both singles and the doubles with Angel who won once but fell victim to Catherine McAuley.

Free Church O went on to inflict a 4-1 defeat and relegation on Eathorpe F, Dan Strand winning twice and pairing with Booth (1) for the doubles.

Ashorne A have won Division C courtesy of a fine 4-1 win over Rugby I who finished fourth. Steve Handsley (2), Tony Philpott (1) and the doubles secured their success with Grace Newman responding. Free Church S were runners-up and finished with a 3-2 win over Norton Lindsey B.

Free Church T clinched pole position in Division D, ending with a 5-0 win over their U team, Ben Holding and Tom Yarrow claiming the points. Ashorne B should claim second with already-relegated Eathorpe G still to play.

Rugby K finished top in Division E by a comfortable seven points but surrendered their unbeaten record when going down 3-2 to runners-up Eathorpe H.

James Rome won his two for the villagers and partnered Joshua Cope to the doubles, with Tyler Humphries and George Marshall taking singles in reply.