Cooper and the Midlands are in a class of their own

Lillington Free Church’s Timmy Cooper struck gold at the School Games.

The 17-year-old from Warwick was part of the Midlands squad which won the boys’ team title for the third year in a row.

It was the first time Cooper, who attends Myton School, had competed at the event, and he did not see as much action as his more experience team-mates, but he feature in group victories over Wales and Scotland.

He sat out the final as team-mates Alex Ramsden, Matt Leete and Nathan Butler defeated the North-East team 4-1.

Cooper said: “I’m delighted. It was pretty daunting coming into the team but I thought I handled it all right. We had a really good team, good support and good focus.”

Cooper also played in the singles in the event at Loughborough University but was eliminated by Scotland’s Dylan Curry in the first round.

Meanwhile, Lillington clubmate Nikit Sajiv competed in the Huntingdon 2-star tournament in St Ives on Saturday.

Now ranked number 12 in England at under-13 level, he lost to Harry Boston of Cambridgeshire (ranked 10) in his under-13 group but accounted for Harry Yip of Sussex (57) and Toby Crawcour of Middlesex (60).

However, the appearance of Benjamin Hee of Singapore who won the group, denied him a shot at the knockouts.