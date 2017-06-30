Cole steps in to face Benn in front of Sky Sports cameras

Napton fighter Michael Cole has been handed an unexpected chance to steal the limelight tomorrow evening after being called up as late replacement to fight Conor Benn at the O2 Arena in London.

Benn, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel, was due to fight Danny Little in front of the Sky Sports cameras tomorrow on the undercard of Frank Buglioni’s light-heavyweight title defence against Ricky Summers.

However, the late withdrawal of Little left Matchroom boxer Benn frantically searching for an opponent at less than 24 hours notice.

And while Nigel was reluctant for his son to face a southpaw, time constraints have forced his hand, presenting the 29-year-old Cole with an opportunity to claim a prize scalp in only his sixth professional bout.

Benn, who has been out of action since his first-round stoppage of Steven Backhouse in December, has won his six fights, four by way of knockout.

The standard of his opponents have left critics questioning his ability and Cole, who was in training for a British title fight on BCB Promotions’ Home Turf show at Chesford Grange next month, represents the first real test of the Destroyer’s credentials.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm.