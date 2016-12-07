Caves Triumphs in debut to cap promising week for Royal Leamington Spa

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Andrew Caves made a promising start to his fight career with victory over Triumph ABC’s Andrew Stevenson.

Caves showed early nerves against his more experienced opponent but coach Ollie O’Neill said there was plenty of encouragement to take from the fight.

“He’s raw but he did what we asked him to do,” said O’Neill. “I was very impressed. For a big fella, he’s fit and strong.”

Caves’ win capped a busy week for the gym, with Arnie James, Sonny Nijjar, Chanon James and Deneal Mann all in skills action and O’Neill said the future is looking bright.

“We’ve got a great bunch of lads,” he said. “We’ve got to be careful how we match them because they are still very raw.

“They’ve got a lot to live up to with Mario (Piwowar) and Jade (Yeomans) doing well but next year I’m expecting good things.”

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Gym’s Lisa Dhesi made it two wins out of two after overcoming the University of Warwick’s Michelle McNally.

McNally was the taller of the two boxers and came out using her natural reach advantage.

But according to coach Babs Kandola the fight then followed a similar pattern to Dhesi’s debut. “Once Lisa established her jab, the rest of her boxing flowed off it,” he said.

And the 23-year-old powered on to record her second win courtesy of a technical knockout in the second round.

“Lisa is at a very early stage in her boxing journey,” said Derek Fitzpatrick. “But she listens , learns and does what’s asked of her. She is a great addition to the team at Fitzpatrick’s.”