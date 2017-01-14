Bolanos and Sajiv not out of their depth mixing it with star names

Lillington Free Church’s Ricardo Bolanos and Nikit Sajiv entered the East Midlands 4-star tournament, which attracted many of the country’s top players to Wellingborough last Saturday.

In the cadet boys’ singles, Bolanos finished as runner-up in his group, tasting defeat at the hands of England number two Amirul Hussain of Lancashire, -11,-3,-10 but beating Middlesex’s Thomas Palmer and Sussex’s Max Wilson.

He then went down to Kyle Day of Hereford.

Sajiv won his under-13 group courtesy of victories over Ptolemy Bevan (Devon) and Luke Davies-Stokes(Suffolk), losing to Rhys Davies of Lancashire in the knockouts.

Both youngsters entered the cadet boys band 1 event, which excluded the very top players.

Bolanos (39) won his group, accounting for Olly Cornish of Devon and Connor Green of Notts.

In the knockouts he beat Ben Piggott of Cleveland 3-0 and Edan Regan of Cornwall (33).

This led to a quarter-final clash with Jack Rogers of Leicestershire (24) whom he beat 11-5 in the fifth.

A semi-final win over Joe Newman (Middlesex) propelled him to the final where he lost to another Middlesex player in Branislav Zivkovic (26).

Sajiv also won his group, beating Wilson and Jake Grayson of Middlesex but exited in the knockouts to Harry Boston of Cambridgeshire.