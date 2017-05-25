Boat Club’s ‘Have a Go’ day aiming to attract teenagers to their greens

Youngsters are taking to the bowling green at Warwick Boat Club this summer, proving that the sport is not just for retired people.

The club wants to encourage teenagers to take up the sport as well as people of all ages. At the National Championships in Leamington last year Boat Club members noticed how well young bowlers from all over the country were playing.

So more local youngsters ought to be encouraged to take up the game.

A ‘Come and Have a Go’ day will be held at Warwick Boat Club on Sunday, June 4 from 2pm for youngsters and parents.

A qualified coach and welfare officer will be there to talk people through the basics of the game and free refreshments including cakes, tea and squash will be available.

Junior development co-ordinator Martin Dean said: “The bowls section of Warwick Boat Club is very keen to encourage young people, teenagers and above, to take up what is a skilful and challenging non-contact sport.

“Our aim at the club is to have a junior tournament to develop the champions of tomorrow and to set up a league with other local clubs.”

The club runs an academy for newcomers with a qualified coach every Monday morning from 11am during the summer.

Men’s captain Les Anscombe said: “As well as juniors, Warwick Boat Club would be interested to hear from anybody who is interested in playing flat green bowls, either first-timers or experienced bowlers who perhaps have moved into the area and are looking for a beautiful setting and good facilities to enable them to enjoy this relaxing and healthy game.”

For more information, contact Martin on 491154, email mnsdean@btinternet.com or Les on 01789 294232 or visit www.warwickboatclub.co.uk/bowls

Meanwhile, in a friendly match at home to Leamington, Warwick Boat Club’s men went down 65-34, losing all three rinks. The ladies’ match at Southam was cancelled because of heavy rain.

A party of 39 from Boat Club toured the Isle of Wight earlier this month.

Over three days they played six local teams in mixed triples matches: Sandown, Warners, Cowes Medina, Plessey, Ryde Marina and Totland.

Wins were scarce but the party enjoyed their island adventure.