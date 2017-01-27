Bears eyeing promotion after winning weekend

Warwickshire Bears top Division 3A of the BWB Women’s League after the second weekend of action at Nottingham Wildcats Arena.

With only seven registered players and two games on both the Saturday and Sunday it proved a tough challenge for an inexperienced squad of players.

However, coach Jacob Robinson said they eventually got into their stride.

“It was a long weekend of physical basketball,” said Robinson. “The girls started slow but got better as the weekend went on with all players getting on the scoresheet for the weekend.

“Overall, very happy to be on top of the table going into the third weekend with our eyes on promotion.”

Bears opened up the weekend with a 19-14 victory over Angels of the North 3, opening up an 8-2 lead after the first quarter and keeping their opponents at arm’s length for the remainder of the fixture.

A superb second quarter then helped them to a 28-19 success over first-time opponents Eastern Blue Stars.

There was only one basket between the two sides after the first quarter but a dominant second quarter, which Bears won 12-1, gave them a crucial 13-point lead which they never looked like relinquishing.

Blue Stars were a much tougher propostion the following day, with Bears edging it 25-23 before a depleted Stoke Sptifires were their final opponents.

Spitfires only had five players available due to injuries and absence and Bears were always in control of the game, using their squad effectively to run out comfortable 26-12 winners.