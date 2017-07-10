Another Wimbledon fairy tale ends for Boat Club coach Willis

Warwick Boat Club coach Marcus Willis and partner Jay Clarke bowed out in the last 16 of the men’s doubles earlier today, going down 6-3, 6-4, 7-6, (7/3) to Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

The wildcard duo, who shocked the All England Club with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 win over second seeds and defending champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut on Saturday, rarely troubled the 16th seeds and were unable to put any pressure on their opponents’ serve until the eighth game of the third set.

They were unable to make the most of two break points and were always behind in the tie-break.

Willis, who became a cult hero last year with a run through qualifying to set up a second round match against Roger Federer, tweeted: “Gave it our everything, came up short. Thanks for the memories.”

The duo will have the consolation of a share of prize money totalling £53,000.